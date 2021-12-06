Frederick Leroy Saban II, 52, of Sabattus, passed away on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.

He was born on March 21, 1969, the son of Frederick L. Saban and Anne (Leadbetter) Saban in Waterville. Fred was a graduate of Erskine Academy, class of 1987 and went on to attend Central Maine Vocational Technical Institute, receiving an associate’s degree in electrical and building construction. He was employed at Motor Power, Inc. in Lewiston as an electrical motor and apparatus technician and was a former member of United Bikers of Maine.

Fred most enjoyed spending time with family and friends, particularly with his grandson, Lucas, and playing his bass guitar. Before her passing, Fred treasured his time spent with his daughter, Ericka, especially helping her and other disabled children to ski and their involvement with the Special Olympics.

Fred is survived by his loving companion, Teresa Webber, of Sabattus and her three daughters, Jennifer, Elizabeth, and Kaila; three brothers, Jim Saban and his wife, Amy, of Whitefield, Mike Saban, of Winslow, and Noel Brown and his wife, Alison, of Jay; two sisters, Sheri-Lynn Sullivan and her husband, Kevin, of Derry, N.H., Kathi Fortin, of Portland; and many other nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; and his daughter, Ericka Lynn Saban-Smith.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Make a Wish foundation.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 at the Bragdon-Finley Funeral Home, 707 Main St., Monmouth. Visiting hours from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at finleyfuneralhome.com.

