Frederick Lynn Fagin, known to his friends and family as Fred, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2025, at 6:02 p.m., with his devoted wife Angela, their son Colin, his brother Lynn, and sister-in-law Debbie at his side. A longtime resident of Whitefield and Somerville, Fred had been under the compassionate care of the VA staff at Togus for several weeks prior to his passing.

Fred was a fighter – someone who embraced life’s challenges with determination and grit. But in the end, he was tired, and when the call to heaven came, he answered it with peace.

Fred was born in Bryan, Texas, on Nov. 12, 1939, to the late Karl Fagin and Ritchie Talacko. He is survived by his brothers, Bill Fagin and his wife, Prudence, Lynn Talacko and his wife, Debbie; his children, Julie, Patrick, and Colin; and his stepchildren, Leanne and Tom. He is also survived by his nieces, Karen, Melissa, and Amy (daughters of Bill and Prudence); as well as his grandchildren, Luke, Jack, Lia, Haley, and Abigail, and Leanne’s three children: Danielle, Lyndsie, and Mariah.

In 1958, Fred enlisted in the U.S. Army and attended language school in Monterey, Calif., where he became fluent in German, Russian, and Chinese. He served in Army Intelligence during the Vietnam War and was later stationed in Germany during the Cold War. After experiencing a family tragedy, Lt. Fagin left active duty but continued his service in the Army National Guard and Reserves, ultimately retiring in 1999 after 31 years of honorable service.

While still in the Army Reserves, Fred accepted a construction assignment in Nanjing, China, in 1993. There, he met Angela, and the two were married on Oct. 6, 1994 in Tampa, Fla. A month later, they moved to coastal Maine, where they started a home business, Jyang-Lee Kitchens, producing gourmet Chinese foods for local farmers’ markets. Their son Colin was born on Nov. 15, 1996.

Fred led a life filled with purpose. In addition to his military and entrepreneurial background, he served as a business consultant helping American and Chinese companies build relationships. He also worked in construction, restoring historic homes and building reproduction colonials throughout Midcoast Maine. Never one to sit still, Fred found time to teach Chinese and English as a second language courses at the University of Maine at Augusta and in public schools in the area.

In his infrequent spare time, Fred enjoyed reading and watching films – especially military thrillers, mysteries, and suspense stories. He loved to travel and was fortunate to see much of the world both during and after his military service. Fred will be remembered for his quick wit, clever wordplay, and how he left others laughing. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of Fred’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, ME 04345. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website at staplesfuneralhome.com.

