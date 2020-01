Frederick Royden Booker went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving children. Fred was born on Oct. 17, 1942 to Sanford and Lillian (Slocum) Booker. He was raised in Gardiner, where he attended Gardiner area schools.

A memorial service will be held at Kennebec Valley Assembly of God, 44 Hallowell Road, Chelsea on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print