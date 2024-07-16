Fulton Wallace Curtis, 86, passed away peacefully at the Sussman House on July 10, 2024, in Rockport. Fulton was the youngest child of nine, born in Richmond, where he spent his youthful years. Fulton graduated from Richmond High School where he was actively involved in football, basketball, and played the clarinet in the band. His band had the honor of traveling to Washington, D.C., marking a memorable high school experience.

Fulton began his professional journey at Armour Meats, eventually leaving to establish his own successful and well-known business, Curtis Custom Meats. His venture started by servicing local farmers and processing wild game during hunting seasons, and later expanded into a Federally Inspected Custom Meat Shop. This business was not only a testament to his skills as a meat cutter but also a cornerstone of his community.

Beyond his career, Fulton enjoyed hunting, beekeeping, and was an avid country music and dance enthusiast. He was a member of the Elks Club for many years where he was known for his smothered beef dinners.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Glenwood and Mary Black Curtis; and sisters, Myrna Waltz, Roxanne Stevens, Gertrude White, Carolyn Watts, and Glenna Bodge.

Fulton was a beloved family man, survived by his wife, Jane Curtis; his brother, Norman Curtis; and sisters, Barbara Crosby and Jean Powers; son, Glen Curtis, and his two sons, Brent and Jeremy Curtis; daughter, Penny Kay Curtis, her two daughters, Kali Ann Moulton, Lydia Belle Rocheleau, and son, Alexander Curtis Rocheleau; stepdaughter, Veronica Gould, and her daughter and son, Tara and Jacob Morrison. Fulton is also survived by his six great-grandchildren.

A public graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Shuman Cemetery in Waldoboro.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of your choice, honoring Fulton’s generous spirit. His life, marked by dedication to family, community, and passion for his interest, will be deeply missed and forever cherished by those who knew him.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home, in Waldoboro. To share a memory or condolence with the Curtis family, please visit Fulton’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

