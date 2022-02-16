Gail Ann Ackerson, of Averill, Vt., passed away peacefully at her winter home in Oak Hill, Fla. on Jan. 21, 2022, under the care of her brother and sister.

Gail was born in Boston, Mass. on Nov. 19, 1954, and moved to the Northeast Kingdom in Norton, Vt. with her parents, Marie (Tex) and Robert Ackerson in 1969. She graduated from Canaan High School in 1972 and attended Champlain College in Burlington, Vt. Gail moved to Maine in 1977, and eventually made her home in Wiscasset, where she worked for and retired from Bath Iron Works in Bath in 2005.

Gail returned to the Northeast Kingdom to live in Averill, Vt. where she enjoyed all that life on Little Averill Lake offered. She continued to work part time in the appraisal department for the Unified Towns and Gores in Vermont. Gail enjoyed gardening, birding, doing puzzles and playing board games. She was also an avid fan of Red Sox baseball and NASCAR. She and her much loved dog, Sable, were well known to the Averill Lakes community.

Survivors include her brother, George Ackerson; and sister, Linda Doherty; as well as her nephew, Shawn Doherty, and family; and niece, Kimberly Starbird, and family. Gail will be missed by all who knew her.

There are no visiting hours and services are private.

A donation, in Gail’s memory may be made to Midcoast Humane, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011. Call 449-1396 or email at info@midcoasthumane.org.

