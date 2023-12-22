Gail M. Blomquist, 85, of Gardiner Road, in Dresden, passed away on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

She was born in Gardiner on Sept. 15, 1938, a daughter of Dominic C. and Mildred A. (Flaherty) Cortemanche.

Gail was employed at Gardiner Shoe and owned and operated a rock and mineral business with her husband.

She spent summers with her husband volunteering at Camp Hinds in Raymond.

She enjoyed rock collecting and crocheting.

Gail was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Bath.

She is survived by her husband, Victor E. Blomquist, of Dresden; one son, Shaun Blomquist, of Dresden; one sister, Germaine Boothby and her husband, Lee, of Florida; many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Verlon Guyette; and one sister, Leslie Bowman.

A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 at Seventh Day Adventist Church in Bath. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the church fellowship hall. Burial will be at Forrest Hills in Dresden at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Little Flock Non-Food Bank, P.O. Box 543, Bath, ME 04530.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., in Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

