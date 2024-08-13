Gail “Maxine” Poland, 89, wife of James R. Poland, passed away on Aug. 7, 2024, a day after their 69th wedding anniversary. Born in Appleton on June 24, 1935, to Leroy and Gladys (Philbrook) Dyer, Maxine grew up in Waldoboro. After graduation from Waldoboro High School, Maxine attended business college.

Maxine met James “Jimmy” Poland at a dance in South Waldoboro. They were married on Aug. 6, 1955. Maxine joined Jimmy in California and Washington State while he served in the U.S. Navy. They returned to Round Pond to raise their family.

Maxine worked for Oakland Telephone Co. in Oakland, Calif. before returning to Maine. She worked as a shipping clerk at Masters Machine Company for 33 years until her retirement in 2002.

Maxine was a big fan of the Red Sox, Celtics, and high school basketball. She enjoyed hosting family and friends to watch the annual Round Pond Fourth of July parade from their home. At Halloween, their home was a must-stop for local trick-or-treaters. Maxine loved the epic shopping trips with her daughters, especially at Christmas.

Maxine shared delicious Sunday dinners with her family. She treasured each time their daughter Susan and family visited Maine. She enjoyed knitting and making sweaters for her daughters and granddaughters. Maxine was known for sharing stories and accomplishments of her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Maxine enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. with Jimmy, especially their trips to Louisiana. Maxine and Jimmy enjoyed dancing to country music on Saturday nights and made many friends. They danced so beautifully together that often other dancers cleared the floor to watch them.

Predeceased by her parents and two brothers, Maxine is survived by her beloved husband, James R. Poland, of Round Pond; daughters: Debra Genthner (Ricky), of Bremen, Susan Hernandez (Dennis), of Walker, La., Cindy Blodgett (Seth), of Waldoboro; son: James L. Poland, of Damariscotta; grandchildren: Ricky, Sonia, Robyn, Derrick, Devin, Stephany, Will, and McKenzie; great-grandchildren: Christian, Savanah, Trenton, Abigail, Andrew, Christian, Sadie, Mia, Presley, Gabby, Maddy, Kyle, Nick, Hayley, Judson, Gracie, Landen, Ava, and Connor; great-great-grandchildren, Koda and Carter.

There are no services at this time. Donations in Maxine’s memory may be made to either: Bristol First Responders, c/o Jeri Pendleton, 104 Southside Road, New Harbor, ME 04554, or Helping Hands Round Pond, c/o Debbie Poland, P.O. Box 114, Round Pond, ME 04564.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

