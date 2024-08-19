Gail McLeod Clark, beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother peacefully passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13. She was 92 years old.

Gail was born on May 29, 1932 in Englewood, N.J. She was the daughter of Hylie and Florence McLeod of Tenafly, N.J. and Bremen.

Gail grew up in Tenafly, N.J., attended and graduated from Oak Grove School in Vassalboro, and later from Endicott College in Beverly, Mass.

Gail met the love of her life, Gerry Clark, of Englewood, N.J. and they were married in September of 1957. Gail and Gerry raised four children in Tenafly where she spent much of her time supporting their many endeavors and serving the community in a multitude of ways. She was a prominent member of the Junior League, was a member of the Garden Club, and an active member of the Tenafly Booster Club, just to name a few.

Second only to her love of family and friends was her love of their wonderful, lifelong home in Bremen, where they ultimately retired. For the last 13 years Gail, and Gerry until his death in 2020, were blessed to have lived in the wonderful community of Schooner Cove in Damariscotta. Once again, her love of service to the community continued as she volunteered at a local elementary school, was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Patriotic Club. Her support of charities such as Boys Town and Ronald McDonald House, through beverage pop tab collection and donation, were tremendous priorities in her life.

Gail was a woman of great generosity, kindness, and creativity. She demonstrated our true purpose on earth, to make the very most possible with our individual abilities and talents, and to love and show compassion for others. Gail was an avid photographer and loved gardening, winning an award from the Garden Club of America for her photograph of a Phalaenopsis Orchid, which she grew herself. It was her goal in life to make everyone happy as is evidenced by the pounds of chocolate covered strawberries, deviled eggs, lace cookies, and gallons of caramel sauce she delivered to friends and family all over Maine. She taught us all the value and importance of having a positive attitude and showing kindness to others. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.

Gail is survived by her four children and their families, Ashley Daniels-Kolin, her husband, Randolph, and their incredible dog, Strudel; Gerry Clark, his wife, Garrett, and their children: Cameron, her husband, Taylor Preston, Emery, Hannah Dean, her husband, Kevin, and their son, and daughter, Van and Watson; Linda Fraylick, her husband, Kurt, and their children: Conor and Caroline; and Chris Clark, his wife, Nicole, and their children: Olivia and Cole.

A celebration of life for Gail will be held in the fall. If you would like to make a contribution in Gail’s memory, she was an avid supporter of the Ronald McDonald House and always encouraged others to support this great cause.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

