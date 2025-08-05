On July 25, 2025, Gail Rothenberger Shand, age 91, passed away peacefully, after a long illness, in Legacy Memory Care at Oceanview Retirement Community in Falmouth.

Gail is survived by her husband, John “Dick” Richard; John Richard Jr. and his wife, Tracey Jaret (Lyndsay, Hailey, and Madison Jaret), David and his wife, Kathy (Dawson), and Barbara and her husband, Mark (Peter, Maxwell, and Trevor).

Gail was born on April 20, 1934 to Chester and Marjory Rothenberger and grew up in Cranford, N.J. where she excelled in sports at Cranford High School. She graduated with a bachelor of science in biology from Bucknell University, with honors, in 1955 and was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority.

Gail’s love story also started at Bucknell when she met fellow classmate Dick. They were married on Oct. 6, 1956 and began a beautiful 68 year marriage grounded in true love, partnership, and mutual respect.

During their married life they lived in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Connecticut, and Maine.

Gail was a woman of many talents and interests. An accomplished gardener, Gail’s vibrant spirit bloomed, not only in her flowers but in her friendships. Gail also loved a good bridge game and achieved masters’ point level.

As a mother, she took great delight in making clothes for each of the three children and the lined draperies for family houses. Gail expanded on these skills and added needlepoint, loom work, and quilting to satisfy her creativity. Gail also found time to coach softball, join AAUW, and return to school for graduate work to complete her goal of qualifying as a medical technologist.

She was always willing to “get involved” and this was important when the family made a career move. Gail always assumed the responsibility for organizing and managing the domestic details of the moves including new housing, church, and school connections. The importance of Gail’s success in maintaining a happy and cohesive family home life cannot be overstated and, largely through her efforts, all three children and two grandchildren have joined Gail and Dick as alumni of Bucknell University.

Gail was a strong advocate for woman’s reproductive rights. While living in Maryland, she became an active volunteer and board member of Planned Parenthood and was instrumental in organizing a chapter on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

When the family moved to Connecticut, Gail continued her advocacy as full time manager of Planned Parenthood clinics in Waterbury and Torrington, Conn. She continued her advocacy in Maine by serving as a board member of Maine Family Planning Association.

Gail will always be remembered as someone who was up for just about anything and loved life. When she and her husband retired, they moved to the coast of Maine and built their dream house, “Spruce Ledge.” Gail enjoyed working in her gardens, playing tennis, traveling, and playing bridge. She became active in the Damariscotta area and was elected president of the Miles Memorial Hospital League. Gail and her husband spent many joyful hours on their yacht Coaster exploring the beautiful coast of Maine and Canada.

Their retirement years in Maine were among their happiest, filled with memories of travel across the United States and the world. They were inseparable throughout their 68 wonderful married years – a true testament to love and partnership.

Above all, Gail will be remembered for the warmth she radiated and the legacy she leaves in the hearts of her family and the myriad friends she touched during her active life.

A celebration of Gail’s life will be held at a future time.

