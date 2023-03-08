Galen Forest Hisler Jr., 30, passed away on Feb. 22, 2023. He was born on Sept. 29, 1992, a son of Tricia (Patterson) and Galen Hisler Sr.

Galen grew up in Somerville and attended Erskine Academy. In 2013, he enlisted in the Maine Army National Guard as a horizontal construction engineer in the 262nd Engineer Co.. In 2016, he transferred to the 619th Transportation Co., United States Army Reserve, and became a motor transportation operator (88M), where he deployed to Poland in support of NATO operations. His awards include the Armed Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Ribbon, Army Reserves Achievement Medal, and Army Commendation Medal. In addition to his military service, Galen was a volunteer firefighter for both Somerville and Whitefield fire departments for many years. Galen was a true patriot and proud to follow in his family’s footsteps, serving both his country and his community.

Galen was married to his beloved wife, his love, his rock, and trusted best friend, Beth Spicer-Hisler, and together they made their home in Whitefield. Galen was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, tinkering on his vehicles, and spending time with his family, especially with his cherished and precious son, Carter Hisler. A social person with an unforgettable sense of humor, Galen will be remembered as a generous and passionate person with an old soul. Most importantly, Galen was saved and knew he would be with God when he was called home.

Galen is survived by his loving wife, Beth Spicer-Hisler; his son, Carter Forest Hisler; his parents, Tricia and Galen Hisler Sr.; his siblings, Trina Hisler, Lacey Christiansen and her husband, Amos, Jessica Hisler, Ashley Hisler, Kadie Hisler Dostie and her husband, Tim, and Forest Hisler; his paternal grandmother, Jeanette Louise Feltis, his maternal grandmother, Patricia Weston; his nephew, Wyatt Hisler; his nieces, Debbie Christiansen, Esther Christiansen, Bianca Dostie, Ashlyn Dostie, and Samantha Dostie; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Forest G. Hisler Sr.; and maternal grandfather, Donald T. Patterson.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 9, from 4-7 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 983 Ridge Road, Windsor, ME 04363. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 10 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will take place in the spring at Sand Hill Cemetery in Somerville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Galen’s name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org or Whitefield Fire Department, 36 Townhouse Road, Whitefield, ME 04353.

Condolences, stories, and photos may be shared by visiting plummerfh.com.

