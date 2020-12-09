Gardiner Scott Lawrence, 50, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away unexpectedly in November 2020. He was born in Providence, R.I., the son of Peter G. Lawrence and Judith (Addis) Lawrence.

Gardiner grew up in Barrington, R.I., spending many summers at the family cottage on Pemaquid Pond in Damariscotta. He graduated from Barrington High School, Class of 1988 and went on to graduate from Ohio Wesleyn University, Class of 1992. While in high school he was on the wrestling, baseball and football teams. At college he was on the volleyball team and was a member of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity.

Gardiner married Melinda Morey in 2014 in Myrtle Beach after being engaged at Pemaquid Point Lighthouse in Maine.

He was in the restaurant business for over 30 years in various states, holding many positions. His last job was a restaurant manager in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Gardiner enjoyed golfing and gardening and was devoted to his dogs. He will be remembered as a giving and a fun loving person.

Gardiner is predeceased by his wife, Melinda Morey Lawrence and is survived by his parents, Judith and Peter Lawrence of Nobleboro; sister, April Kate Lawrence of Belfast; his aunt, Claudia Rogers of Rockport, Mass.; and numerous cousins.

There will be no services held at this time. In lieu of flowers donations in Gardiner’s memory may be made to Friends of Pemaquid Point Lighthouse, PO Box 367, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Friends and Family are invited to share their memories of Gardiner by visiting his book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro

