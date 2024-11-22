Gary Bryant Levensaler, 75, of Higganum, Conn., formerly of Waldoboro, died peacefully at home with family surrounding him on Nov. 12, 2024.

He was born on Aug. 31, 1949 in Damariscotta, to Bryant and Dorothy (Davis) Levensaler. He graduated from Waldoboro High School in 1967 and then moved to Connecticut seeking employment. There he met his wife, Cheryl.

Gary was a family man and cherished his time with them at home and at camp in Monson. Through his life, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. After working 25 years at Southern New England Telephone Co., he was able to enjoy retirement.

Gary was predeceased by his father and mother; and his oldest brother, Kenneth. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; two daughters, Amy and Katrina; three grandchildren, Gwen, Lila, and Jake; Richard Levensaler, Cynthia Laine, and Dwight Levensaler are his siblings.

A memorial service was held on Nov. 18, 2024 in Middletown, Conn.

