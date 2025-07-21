A funeral mass for Gary E. Rehwinkel, who passed away on May 1, 2025, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Newcastle. He will be laid to rest following the service in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

In lieu of gifts, donations may be made to the Gary E. Rehwinkel Family Foundation and mailed to the Community Foundation of South Alabama, P.O. Box 990, Mobile, AL 36601. Your generous donations will make a meaningful impact in the lives of these deserving students.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

