Gary Francis Buck, 75, passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on Sept. 17, 2025 after battling a yearlong illness.

Born on June 4, 1950, he grew up in Portland with three brothers and two sisters and graduated from Portland High School with the class of ‘68. After working various jobs, he enlisted in the Maine Army National Guard in 1970 and secured a full-time civil service position with the Guard that same year. He converted to active duty for the Guard in 1981, retiring in 2000 after completing a successful 30-year career. He was proud of his military career with the 133rd Engineer Battalion in Portland and state headquarters in Augusta. He kept in touch with many of the people he served with over the years and, with his wife, he organized the annual 133rd Retiree Get Together for the past 16 years.

A soft-spoken man of few words, Gary’s strength and character is what guided him throughout his life. He was a loving husband, had a wicked sense of humor, and could always be depended on. If anything needed to be done in the neighborhood, the neighbors wouldn’t call “a guy,” Gary was “the guy.” There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. He was a mechanic, carpenter, plumber, electrician, and all-around handyman. He also took a lot of pride in having built the log home he lived in with the help of friends and neighbors. And, if you asked him about it, he would whip up the photos taken when it was built and tell you all about it.

Summers would find him boating on Jordan Bay or taking back-road rides in his Mustang convertible with his wife. A car enthusiast and a die-hard Ford man, he loved old cars and going to car shows especially when he owned his 1973 Cougar convertible. He enjoyed working outside either puttering around the house or working on his tractor mowing his land or grading the private road he lived on.

Gary was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Ethel (Orff) Buck. He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda, of Windham; a son, Scott Buck (Laurie), of Denmark; three brothers, Randy Buck (Anita), of Gorham, Mark Buck (Shirley), of Jefferson, and Kevin Buck (Tammy), of New Gloucester; two sisters, Gail Buck, of Volcano, Hawaii, and Jody Smith (John), of Poland. He also shared a special bond with his Waterville family, Dominic Frost (Amy) and children, Luke, Bryant, Noah, and Ava.

Gone too soon, Gary lived a calm and good life and although he will be greatly missed, the memories we shared with him will be with us forever.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life and service on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 from 10 a.m. to noon followed by a light luncheon at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, at 199 Woodford St. in Portland. Burial with military honors will be private at a later date.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

