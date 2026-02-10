We invite you to join us at a memorial service for Gary Getchell at the Dresden Richmond United Methodist Church at 121 Pleasant St. in Richmond on Feb. 28, 2026.

Together we will celebrate the life of Gary Getchell – beloved son, husband, father, grandpa, friend, lifelong educator, humorist, carpenter, Mason, mathematician, lover of life, and devoted builder of community.

The service will begin at 1 p.m. and will be followed by a collation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gary’s honor to organizations that were meaningful to him, including the Richmond Area Food Pantry: richmondareafoodpantry.org/sponsors or check written to RAFP, P.O. Box 74, Richmond, ME 04357; and DRUM Church: drumchurch.me. Checks may be written to DRUM Church at 121 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357 in memory of Gary Getchell. No online donations available at present.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

