Gary L. Collamore, 78, of Newcastle, passed away on the morning of Dec. 8, 2024, at the Sussman House in Rockport, after a period of declining health. Born in Damariscotta on Aug. 29, 1946, he was the son of Maynard and Margaret (Prior) Collamore.

Gary grew up in Round Pond, where he attended Bristol schools. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and worked as a pipefitter at Bath Iron Works for 20 years. After that, he went into lobstering in Round Pond, as he had done in his younger years. He enjoyed being on the salt water for any occasion. His last employment was with Asplundh Tree Co., where he enjoyed being with many friends.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Alan M. Collamore in 1970.

Gary is survived by his daughters, Andrea Krah, and Robyn Collamore and her daughter, Sidney; his sister, Karen Genthner; brother, Wayne Collamore; his wonderful companion, Angela Mclean; as well as many nieces, nephews, and close cousins.

A private celebration will be held with his family at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

