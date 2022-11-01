Gary Lynn Clifford, 71, passed away on Oct. 30, 2022 at Mid Coast Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on Nov. 10, 1950.

Gary upon graduation entered the military and after being honorably discharged he returned home to work for S.F. Prentice and Sons, and eventually became the owner of the company. Later in life he worked as a local lobsterman.

Gary was a member of the Bristol Masonic Lodge, American Legion, Bristol Fire Department and Bristol Militia for many years.

Gary was always there to help out friends and family when the occasion arose. Gary was active with coaching sports and playing softball.

He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren, Shea Clifford, Harmony Clifford, and Josh Clifford Jr.

He was an avid hunter who had been on 46 moose hunt expeditions.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Bowden; step-father, Paul Bowden; father, Ronald Clifford; brothers, Roger, Michael, David, Steven; best friend, Robert Webber; and his beloved dogs, Scamp, Shadow, Magic, Woody.

He is survived by his companion, Katie Corson and son, Jayson; son, Josh Clifford and wife, Ashley; brothers, Robert and wife, Cindy, Bill and wife, Candy; and sister, Rhonda Mott and husband, Don; and many nephews and nieces whom he adored.

Special thanks to Ronnie Poland, Cristal Bryant, Wayne Woodman, and David Cowan for helping to build the ramp and providing rides to his chemo treatments, and to Bristol Fire Department for helping with the wood to keep his home warm.

Relatives and friends are invited to join his family for a service to celebrate his life at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Bristol Consolidated School, 2153 Bristol Road, Bristol.

Should friends so desire, donations may be made in Gary’s memory to Maine Lobstermen’s Association, #SaveMaineLobstermen, 2 Storer St., Suite 203, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

