Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Gary Nisbet

at

Gary Nisbet, age 47, of Waldoboro, passed away Dec. 16, 2021 surrounded by his family and friends. Gary graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1994 where he was a member of the wrestling team.

Gary enjoyed fishing, camping, jet skiing, bonfires, anything outdoors, and all things Christmas. Growing up Gary enjoyed lobstering with his dad Russ on their boat, the JenRuss2. When asked what do you remember about Gary, the most common responses where his kind heart, strong work ethic, smile, laugh, and his ability to make people laugh without even trying.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Russell Nisbet.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Nisbet, and stepson, Michael Sleeves, both of Waldoboro; daughter, Megan Grant, of Machias; mother, Jennifer Nisbet Wilson and husband, David, of Topsham; sister, Marjorie Smith and husband, Shon, of Dresden; brother, Michael Nisbet and wife, Seana; brother, Lewis and wife, Michelle; brother, James Nisbet, of Bath; brother, Randy Joubert and his partner, Rebecca, of Nobleboro; sister, Joanne Campbell and husband, Jaime Steeves, of Rockland; many aunts, cousins and nieces.

There will be a barbecue in Gary’s memory at a later date.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^