Gary Nisbet, age 47, of Waldoboro, passed away Dec. 16, 2021 surrounded by his family and friends. Gary graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1994 where he was a member of the wrestling team.

Gary enjoyed fishing, camping, jet skiing, bonfires, anything outdoors, and all things Christmas. Growing up Gary enjoyed lobstering with his dad Russ on their boat, the JenRuss2. When asked what do you remember about Gary, the most common responses where his kind heart, strong work ethic, smile, laugh, and his ability to make people laugh without even trying.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Russell Nisbet.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Nisbet, and stepson, Michael Sleeves, both of Waldoboro; daughter, Megan Grant, of Machias; mother, Jennifer Nisbet Wilson and husband, David, of Topsham; sister, Marjorie Smith and husband, Shon, of Dresden; brother, Michael Nisbet and wife, Seana; brother, Lewis and wife, Michelle; brother, James Nisbet, of Bath; brother, Randy Joubert and his partner, Rebecca, of Nobleboro; sister, Joanne Campbell and husband, Jaime Steeves, of Rockland; many aunts, cousins and nieces.

There will be a barbecue in Gary’s memory at a later date.

