Gary Rehwinkel, 63 years old, passed away May 1, 2025 surrounded by the love of his life, Alyson Chasse Rehwinkel, and his cherished brother, Mike Rehwinkel.

A man more known for his actions than words, Gary’s life spanned the globe and is mourned by countless friends and communities. Born Nov. 1, 1961 in Mobile, Ala., Gary grew up both an elite athlete and an even better student. Following a tremendous high school career at W.P. Davidson High School, Gary took his talents to play college football at Louisiana Tech on scholarship.

Joining Gary to Ruston was his high school sweetheart, Alyson. Gary would leave Tech as a distinguished football alum and highly credentialed engineer. Gary stayed in Louisiana, working for Mobil, where his first child, Chasse Rehwinkel, would be born.

Gary’s talents were considerable and he soon rose up the ranks, establishing strong partnerships that would last his lifetime. He would move to Western New York in the early 1990s, where soon his second child, McKay Rehwinkel, would be born.

By the early 2000s, Gary would be in executive leadership at Pactiv, working out of both Illinois and New York. From here opportunities globally opened up for Gary. He would work as the president for three divisions of Coveris, living both stateside and abroad in the United Kingdom.

At the end of his illustrious career Gary assumed the role of president and CEO of D&W Fine Pack. His ability to think calmly and lead diverse groups established Gary as a person to deeply respect within his field. Challenges never fazed Gary, problem solving was his forte.

In spite of his treasured career, Gary will not be remembered simply for his business accolades. A devoted father, loving husband, and reliable friend, Gary will be remembered best for all the youth games he made, amateur theater he took in, family trips he planned, and friend outings he led.

Gary was a leader, in the truest sense. Moving forward as an example of how to live, how to love, and how to teach lessons. He was smart and brave, brash when needed but loving when care was needed more. He could joke with the best and was rarely outwitted or outplayed.

Gary was never one to be pigeonholed. A tremendous writer and thinker, athlete and games player, stern and stoic but also warm and caring – Gary’s life is one without a simple definition.

Gone too soon, he leaves a world of appreciative friends and family, as he was someone who could always be counted on to do what was right regardless of what the situation called for. He will be missed by many, too many to adequately list, and his love will be known for generations to come.

He was predeceased by his parents, Rose Winstanley Rehwinkel and Theodore A. Rehwinkel.

Gary is survived by his wife, Alyson Chasse Rehwinkel; son, Chasse T. Rehwinkel; daughter, McKay E. Rehwinkel; and four brothers, Theodore A. Rehwinkel, Michael T. Rehwinkel, David J. Rehwinkel, and Kevin W. Rehwinkel.

In lieu of gifts, donations may be made to the Gary E. Rehwinkel Family Foundation and mailed to the Community Foundation of South Alabama, P.O. Box 990, Mobile, AL 36601. Your generous donations will make a meaningful impact in the lives of these deserving students. Thank you for contributing to Gary’s legacy of compassion and support.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Newcastle. He will be laid to rest following the service in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

