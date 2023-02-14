

Born August 18, 1958 in Seekonk , MA to P. Peter & Claire (Fortin) Dean. Graduated Seekonk HS in 1977 and held many professional certifications.

He married Lesley G. Gouin on October 4, 1980, and settled in Stoneham in 1982.

Working in a variety of machine shops over his career gave him a wide and unique knowledge of the trade, which led him to serve a year on the OHTS advisory board. The highly technical nature of his work was a perfect match for Gary, unfortunately he was forced to retire in 2011 after being electrocuted.

In addition to working as a Tool & Die Maker and Class A Machinist he was a gifted craftsman; designing and building the addition to his home from frame to finish work. There was not a trade Gary couldn’t “turn his hand to.”

From Sports to Scouts to DUV Gary was a staunch supporter of his boys & his wife He was especially proud of the men his boys have become and the family that continues to cheer for one another. Trips to Nauset Beach and the trip to Gettysburg were his fondest memories and was very proud of the fact he and the boys drove his truck up Little Round Top (past the barriers) to deliver the Left Flank Marker of the 20th Maine.

An avid Hunter and fisherman as well as a keen knowledge of the intricacies of firearms, he looked forward to each November with great anticipation, and talking about it the rest of the year.

He was a former member of the Stoneham & Lovell Fire Departments and served for a time as Treasurer for the Lovell Dept.

His greatest joys were those who called him “Grumpy”: Brynn Livy, Bradyn Levi, Rayna Abbott, & Ameliya Louise were always his top priority and very best hugs.

He is also survived by his wife Lesley; children Andrew & Rachel Dean of Wiscasset and Ryan Dean & Bernadette Racine of Norway; His father P. Peter; sister Debi & Bob Vincelette; brothers Peter & Becky Dean & Randy Dean; sister-in-law Lisa Dean and a host of wonderful nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother Claire; brother Jimmy and in-laws Joyce and Arthur Gouin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, 1PM, Saturday, May 6, 2023, at St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 32 Paris St., Norway, ME. Following the service, all are invited to Gary and Lesley’s home in Stoneham where they will continue to celebrate Gary’s life. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given in Gary’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, Tunnels to Towers or a Veterans Organization close to you. Cremation arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco where tributes may be shared with Gary’s family at www.hallfuneralhome.net.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

