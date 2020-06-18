Gary W. Lowberg, 67, of Plaistow, N.H., passed away in his home on June 11, 2020, after a lengthy illness.

Born and raised in Lowell, Mass., he was the son of the late William and Doris (Gargan) Lowberg, and graduated from Lowell High School, class of 1970. He also received an associate degree from New England Aeronautical Institute in Nashua, N.H. Later he worked in the microwave engineering field until he began having respiratory issues in 2008.

Gary loved architecture, American history, photography, antiques, and art, especially the Wyeths. He also loved being outdoors, fishing, bicycling, kayaking, cross-country skiing, and swimming (like a fish). Most of these activities were done at their “little house” in New Harbor, which they had for 27 years.

Gary will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his best friend and wife of 39 years, Jaye Bailey Lowberg of Plaistow, N.H.; sister, Sharon Lowberg of Sandwich, Mass.; brother-in-law, Thom Bailey and his wife Marty of Massanutten, Va.; nieces, Heather Augustine of Jupiter, Fla., and Amanda Brookman of Somerset, Va.; as well as six great-nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind cousins, Mark Gargan of Byfield, Mass., Michael Gargan of Danvers, Mass., Kathy Steen of Philadelphia, Pa., Joan Barnes of San Francisco, Calif., Sandra Gargan of Pepperell, Mass., Richard Jackson of Glen Allen, Va.; and aunt, Diane Savage of Litchfield, N.H. And also, Duncan, a foxhound-pitbull mix who was his buddy and New Year’s Eve gift.

He was predeceased by his beloved cousin, Kenny Gargan; and his aunt, Theresa.

Gary and Jaye loved and owned seven other dogs throughout their marriage. Bert was Gary’s favorite because he followed Gary around behind his walker.

At Gary’s request, there will be no funeral services. He will be put to rest in the Locust Grove Cemetery in Merrimac, Mass. at a later time.

His family extends their gratitude to the following providers who have helped care for Gary over the years: Massachusetts General Hospital, Rockingham Visiting Nurse Association, Rockingham County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Exeter Hospital, Core Physicians and Nurses, Merrimack Valley Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, Miles hospital, Lincoln Health Visiting Nurse Association in Damariscotta, and the Visiting Angels of Newburyport, Mass.

Please make a donation in Gary’s memory to Bristol Fire and Rescue, 1268 Bristol Road, P.O. Box 339, Bristol, ME 04539; or the Plaistow Fire Department and First Responders, 145 Main St., Plaistow, NH 03865.

