Gary Walter Stookey, 80, passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough from complications of Parkinson’s Disease. He was the husband of Marilyn E. Stookey and they shared 45 years of marriage.

He was born in Manchester, N.H. on Aug. 20, 1939, the son of Glen and Mabel Stookey. Gary graduated from Pinkerton Academy and attended the University of New Hampshire. He then enlisted in the United States Marines on May 26, 1959 and was honorably discharged on April 23, 1963.

Gary was a salesman for AAA for many years and owned and operated Sherwood Forest Campsite & Cabins in Pemaquid Beach for 25 years. He enjoyed basketball, softball, tennis, watching the Patriots and the Red Sox. He loved wintering in Florida. Gary will be remembered for his faith in Jesus and love for his family.

Gary is survived by his wife, Marilyn; seven children and their spouses; 23 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

A private family service is being planned for early summer.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Maine Veterans Homes.

Condolences and cards may be sent to 26 Weeks Road, Gorham, ME 04038.

