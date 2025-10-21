Gaye Farnsworth, a radiant soul for her kind heart and adventurous spirit, passed away peacefully on Oct. 13, 2025, surrounded by her loving husband and devoted family. She was born on Oct. 10, 1946 in Bath, and spent her childhood in Damariscotta, where she began a lifelong journey of learning and discovery.

Gaye’s career was marked by remarkable achievements and dedications, starting her professional journey at Data General before transitioning to Digital Equipment Corporation. There, she quickly distinguished herself and rose to the highest level of administrative assistant and system analyst. Her professional prowess continued to shine during her tenure at Texas Instruments, which ultimately afforded her the opportunity to retire early. This transition allowed Gaye to relish precious moments with her beloved husband, Richard, and their family, stepping into the role of vice president at R&G Services, supporting Richard’s business endeavors.

Her education was a testament to her dedication; she embarked on her studies at Gould University and furthered her learning in Boston, equipping herself for a life filled with passion and purpose. Gaye’s pursuit for knowledge was matched only by her profound love for nature and animals. She had an extraordinary connection with the world around her, driven by her deep commitment to caring for even the smallest creatures. Her affinity for bluebirds and hummingbirds brought her immense joy, and her compassionate heart found expression through volunteer work for the ASPCA, as well as generous contributions to various animal welfare programs.

Gaye was more than a stellar professional; she was a devoted mother and aunt, whose kindness, compassion, and selflessness left an indelible mark on everyone who knew her. She had a unique gift for making those around her feel truly loved and cared for. An adventurous soul, Gaye found happiness in the great outdoors, relishing the thrill of four-wheeling and snowmobiling in their respective seasons. Her hands nurtured the earth as she tended to her beautiful gardens, bringing forth vibrant flower beds that reflected her creative flair. While she often kept her artistic talents to herself, her incredible drawings showcased the beauty she saw in the world.

Gaye is survived by her devoted husband, Richard Marrotte; and her stepchildren: David and his wife, Susie, Kevin and his wife, Wendy, Phillip, and Dwayne and his wife, Gretchen; her nephew, Keith; her nieces, Karen, Amber Tonry, and Mona Buffum; many grandchildren, great-nieces great-nephews, and all of the beautiful birds and animals in the world.

Gaye was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Charles and Luci Farnsworth; and her brother, Earl.

A memorial gathering will be held on October 25, 2025, from 2-3 p.m. at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium on 172 King St., in Boscawen, N.H., followed by a memorial service from 3-4 p.m.

In her passing, we celebrate Gaye Farnsworth, a remarkable woman whose impact on others was profound, whose spirit was full of adventure and tenderness, and whose love for nature and family will forever resonate in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes. To view Gaye’s online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, go to phaneuf.net.

