Gene W. Boothby, 86 of Bremen, passed away on the morning of Aug. 21, 2023 at St. Andrew’s Village in Boothbay Harbor, after a period of declining health.

A full obituary, with service details, will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

