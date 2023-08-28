Gene Warren Boothby, 86, of Bremen, passed away on the morning of Aug. 21, 2023 at St. Andrews Village, in Boothbay Harbor, after a period of declining health. He was born in Portland, at the Eye and Ear Hospital, on April 3, 1937, to the late Ann Elizabeth (Boucher) and Weston Chase Boothby.

Gene grew up in Raymond, where he attended a one-room schoolhouse. His family moved to Portland and he attended local schools and graduated from Deering High School in 1955. He went on to further his education at the University of Maine, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, and received his Bachelor of Science degree in 1959, majoring in mechanical engineering.

As a mechanical engineer, Gene started his career with Ingersoll-Rand in Phillipsburg, N.J. before starting a 30-year career with GTE Sylvania in Waldoboro, attaining the title of quality manager.

In 1981, Gene became a member of the American Society for Quality Control, and served as president for the Maine Society of Quality Control from 1985 to 1986.

Gene had a passion for serving the town of Bremen, and served two stints as a selectman for the town, and was chairman of the board from 1998 to 2001. Continuing to serve the town, he was also a member of the Bremen Planning Board and the Bremen Board of Assessment review. In his younger years, Gene was also a member of the Bremen Fire Department.

Gene started Boothby Appraisal Services, where he was a Certified Maine Assessor as well as a residential appraiser. He later became a licensed real estate broker and was the co-owner of Muscongus Bay Realty.

Gene loved the state of Maine, and made a bid for the Republican seat in the Maine Legislature, however, he was not successful in his attempt.

He was a member of The Second Congregational Church of Newcastle and served on its Board of Deacons for several years.

Gene was always interested in sailing, having owned a Lightning sailboat, and enjoyed sailing with his friends. Gene loved his cats and dogs and always obtained them from the Midcoast Humane Society. He also enjoyed watching the crows and turkeys in his fields.

Gene is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Elizabeth (Hutt) Boothby; sons, James Boothby and Thomas Boothby and his wife, Mary; daughters, Dorothy Anne Boothby and Jolene Boothby from a previous marriage to Julia Tripp; grandchildren, Honora Boothby, Penelope Boothby, Sam Boothby, Eli Boothby, and Travis Boothby; as well as his beloved cat, Penny.

A memorial service to remember Gene will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gene’s memory may be made to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

