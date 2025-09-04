Geneva A. McKay, of McKay Road in Edgecomb, passed away on the morning of Sept. 3, 2025, after a brief stay at the Sussman House in Rockport. She had resided at Edgecomb Green since June of 2024.

She was born in Pittston on June 19, 1937, to Clarence Moody and Marion Crocker. She grew up on Blinn Hill in Pittston and attended Bridge Academy.

Geneva held various positions throughout her life, but her most important job was homemaker and caregiver to her children, grandchildren, and even her great-grandchildren.

Geneva had a big heart and was always willing to help out, especially her family. She was an amazing knitter making sweaters, socks, hats, and mittens for everyone. Her fisherman knit sweaters were sold in a retail shop in Boothbay Harbor.

She was predeceased by her husband, Alfred; and special grandson, Michael Richard.

She is survived by her three sons, Alfred (Toby), of Waldoboro, Donald, of Edgecomb, and Michael (Jennifer), of Edgecomb; four grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 15 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. A gathering of family and friends will immediately follow at the American Legion in Damariscotta.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

