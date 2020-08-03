Geoffrey “Jeffy-Joe” Merritt left this life as he had lived it, on his own terms. His decision to leave the hospital to go home allowed for an enviable passing during these troubling times, one “safely” surrounded by family and friends with music, memories, a good dose of tears, and nary a single stranger.

The middle child of seven, Geoff was a born sharer of his time, talents, largess, and physical space. What started as a manifestation of birth order became core to who he was in the world. Every soul that crossed his path left with a full belly and then some.

Born with a genius level IQ, he became an autodidact, mastering any subject he chose and then passing that knowledge onto those it would help. His creative medium was food and we all benefited from the passion with which he approached cooking. He also loved music, put them together, and his happiness overflowed.

Though intensely private regarding his own challenges, he was a source of support and succor to many. More than anything, he knew himself. His candor could be disarming and the standard with which he held himself is one we should all aspire to. Be a man of your word, judge not lest ye be judged. Be kind and feed all, even those who don’t yet know they are hungry.

Much of Geoff’s life was spent in Falmouth, and he maintained many childhood friendships. He moved to Waldoboro in 2003 to help our mother, and we were so grateful for this, especially at the end of her life.

Upon passing we know he was “greeted” by his parents, Dudley and Marylou Merritt, his many dogs, and a myriad of friends and family who went before him. He was greatly loved and will be sorely missed by those who will follow.

At his request, the family will be scattering his ashes at a favorite place in nature, on an island, in the middle of a river in Maine.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at directcremationofmaine.com.

