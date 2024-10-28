Geoffrey Keating Mosher, born to James E. Mosher and Ursula Hanley Mosher, on May 5, 1934 in Gardiner, passed away on the evening of Oct. 22, 2024 at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta.

Jeff graduated from St. Anselm’s College in New Hampshire in 1956, with an English major and a minor in education. Upon graduation, Jeff was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving as launcher crewman at the guided missile site in Detroit, Mich.

After his honorable discharge, and moving to Florida, Jeff began his teaching and coaching career, teaching grammar, American literature, and English literature. He started his career at St. Leo Prep for three years, transferring to Santa Fe Catholic in Lakeland, Fla. from 1962-1984, and Mulberry High until his retirement. Mr. Mosher took his teams to many winning titles and tournaments, coming third in the state with a 26-5 basketball record in 1981. Off and on, from 1968-1982, Jeff also coached baseball and accumulated a record of 124-76.

Jeff loved everything Boston: the Red Sox, Celtics, Patriots, and Bruins, and watched all of them on TV when he could. An avid golfer, you could find him on the course any chance he could get.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jen (Genevieve) Raymond Mosher; children, Jeff Jr. and his wife, Donna, of Tampa, Fla., Michael, of Plano, Texas, Jane Ciabotti and husband, Doug, of Inlet Beach, Fla., Matthew and his wife, Karla, of Lakeland, Fla., and Katharine Brooks, of Sarasota, Fla.; his sister, Beth McPherson; and grandchildren, Katharine, Meaghan, Keating, Kaitlin, Johnny, Mason, and Hanley; step-grandchild, Jenny; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Jeff will be held in the spring.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

