George Allison Sawtelle, of New Harbor, passed away on July 3, 2024. Born in Waterville on Jan. 19, 1934, he was the only child of George and Alice (Kitchin) Sawtelle.

He graduated from Waterville High School in 1952 and attended Coburn Classical Institute. His first job was as a delivery truck driver for Harris Baking Co. He then worked for several years as a salesman for the Fuller Brush Co. His charming and unassuming manner made him a favorite with many of his customers.

He held many sales positions over the course of his career, working for auto dealerships and insurance agencies. Eventually he established his own independent insurance agency, specializing in life and health insurance. He worked for L.L. Bean in his early retirement years.

In 1984 George married Judith Hatch Cheney and they made their home in New Harbor. He liked living by the ocean and boating. He was a member of the Lions Club and proudly served the town as a parks commissioner.

For many years he enjoyed camping with friends and family. Snowmobiling, sailing, and bicycling were some of his favorite activities. He liked tinkering with electronics. He loved to hear about each of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and he was proud of all.

Besides his parents, George was predeceased by a son-in-law, Stephen Nelson.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; stepson, Richard Cheney and wife, Karen, of New Harbor; a stepgrandson; his five children, Georgette Sobey and husband, Myron, of Pittsfield, Kathie Nelson, of Palermo, Timothy Sawtelle and wife, Lynnda, of Albion, Tammie Willis, of Louden, N.H., and Sarah McKeen and husband, Darrell, of China; 15 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren.

A time of visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., on Monday, July 15, with a sharing of stories at 2 p.m., at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta.

Donations in George’s memory may be made to Lakeside Advent Christian Campground located in Belgrade, where George loved the time he spent as a youth, and the memories he made lasted a lifetime. Checks should be sent to: Cherry Frewin, Lakeside Treasurer, 894 Brady Way, Jonesborough, TN 37659.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

