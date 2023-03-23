George Bernard Fahey was born on May 19, 1930 in Lewiston, and raised in Portland. He graduated from Deering High School in 1948 and belonged to the Lake Marine High School Fraternity.

He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War, stationed on Okinawa. He was an active member of the American Legion and also belonged to the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

George was employed at the John Hancock Insurance Company and later was employed at the U.S. Post Office, for 30 years, in Portland.

He enjoyed old books, collecting old movies, along with learning about the genealogy of his Castlegar, Ireland roots.

He is predeceased by his wife, Geraldine Prior Fahey; his son, Mark Edward Fahey; his father, George B. and mother, Muriel C. Riley; brothers, Stephen Fahey, Robert, and John Morrill; and sister, Sally Parker.

George has one surviving son, Michael and his wife, Lorna, of Nobleboro; their children, son, Michael S. Fahey II, of Nobleboro and Jenna Mattes; daughter, Erin Dawn and husband, Richard Michaud; and their three children, Grady, Masen, and Lauren, of Bremen; Mark’s son, Daniel P. Fahey; and his daughter, Catherine, of Westbrook.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery on Medomak Road in Bremen, with military honors.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements, to extend online condolences please visit his Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

