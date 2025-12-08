George Dennis Cushing, 75, of Whitefield, died on Nov. 29, 2025 at MaineGeneral Hospital in Augusta.

George was born in Damariscotta on Dec. 20, 1949, to Douglas and Joan Cushing. He grew up in Bristol with his parents and sister, Marinette. He attended local schools and graduated from Lincoln Academy. He attended Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute and earned an associate degree in oceanography. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1971-1973.

George loved the ocean and earned his living as a lobsterman until retiring in his early 70s. He enjoyed all things outdoors: fishing, archery, snowmobiling, motorcycle riding, four-wheeling, and traveling, but his passion was all things hunting! He loved a good moose hunt with his buddies, and his most favorite hunt was elk with his friend Mike in Arizona.

George is survived by his sister, Mary J. Pinkham (Duane); niece, Kristi Poole-Peaslee (Joel); and his dog, Chloe; as well as several cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Doug and Joan (Joanne) Cushing. He had many great friends and loves throughout his life. Special thanks to lifelong friends, Brian and Linda Sawyer and Donald Wotton for being there in the good times and the hard times. We are also grateful to Laura Hughes and Frank and Mabe Small for their care and kindness.

At George’s request there will not be a funeral. Friends and family will be invited to a graveside service to honor George in the spring.

