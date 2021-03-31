My husband, my true love, best friend, soul mate, my “boon companion” and my problem solver. You are now at peace and pain free. I am relieved for you, yet, I will miss you every day. I am forever grateful for the love we shared and never took for granted. How fortunate we were and are to have found one another in this world.

You taught me so much and I will always keep you close in my heart.

If you’d like to do something in George’s memory, get outside and enjoy nature, take a hike or walk in the woods, listen to the wind in the trees, visit the ocean, talk to a stranger, and be kind always.

Rest in peace my love, we will meet in a better place and walk the streets of Gold together.

“I am the resurrection and the life, anyone who believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live in the resurrection.” John 11:25

Come, Lord Jesus

Your loving wife and soul mate,

Isabel

