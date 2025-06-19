It is with great sadness that the family of George Harrington McEvoy, 86, announces his peaceful passing at his home on June 11, 2025.

Born in Worcester, Mass., George was the son of the late George and Mildred (Harrington) McEvoy. George’s childhood years were spent in Grafton, Mass., punctuated by wonderful summers enjoyed on Southport Island.

George attended the Worcester Academy, followed by a post-grad year at New Hampton School in New Hampshire. After graduation, he attended Nasson College and he applied his degree in the education field, teaching elementary school in Bowdoinham in the early 1960s. He was soon promoted to principal of the school where he honed his management skills while encouraging his students to chase after their ambitions, a lesson he applied throughout his lifetime.

His next career pursuit took him in a different direction when he managed and owned a marine hardware store which transitioned, with the help of business partners, into the Tugboat Inn and Marina. At the same time, he was immersed in creating one of his most cherished legacies, the Boothbay Railway Village Museum. Opened in 1964, the museum highlights George’s passion for historical preservation. Saving countless Maine buildings from demolition, he disassembled the structures and moved them to the village, section by section, securing that generations to come can view and interpret these artifacts of life spent in a small town in Maine in the mid-19th century. George remained dedicated to the museum for the remainder of his lifetime, reveling in continued museum improvements and conservation of Maine’s history.

His love of preservation also led to the renovation of the 142-foot wooden schooner, Sherman Zwicker, one of the last schooners to fish the Grand Banks in Newfoundland. After restoring it to museum quality, it was opened to the public so they might learn more about the rigors of seafaring life. George and a group of dedicated volunteers participated in many Tall Ship events and sailed the Zwicker to Nova Scotia and Newfoundland numerous times, visiting ports where many fishermen were able to see the vessel they once worked upon, creating a truly meaningful experience.

Adding to his preservation accomplishments, in the 1980s, George stepped in to save the lighthouse keeper’s house on Ram Island, located off the coast of Boothbay Harbor, where he invested considerable time and effort in preserving the house, illustrating to visitors the challenging lifestyle of a lighthouse keeper along the coast of Maine.

These are only a sampling of George’s community commitments as well as commitments made possible through the Mildred H. McEvoy Foundation. While it is impossible to list all of his contributions, he invested his time and assets to the Boothbay YMCA, Maine Public Broadcasting, Boothbay Fire and Police departments, and the Boothbay Harbor Footbridge Enhancement Project.

He was a Boothbay volunteer firefighter for much of his life and was once an active volunteer with the Maine State Police under his friend, Ted Foss. Additionally, George was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge, a global brotherhood of community leaders. He was the proud recipient of the Rotary Club of Boothbay Harbor’s Lifetime Service Award, honored for his dedication to the region, as well as the Spirit of America Award. He was very involved at the Maine Maritime Museum and was proud to be a trustee emeritus. George’s latest dream and most recent project was to aid in the completion of the Eastside Waterfront Park in Boothbay Harbor. He was passionate in his support of local fishermen and making sure that local residents had access to the waterfront. Sadly, he passed before the park became a reality to be enjoyed by local families and visitors alike.

Even with a packed calendar of activities, George was first and foremost a dedicated family man and loyal friend. He could always be found in the audience of any sporting or school event his daughters and grandchildren were involved in. He was an enthusiastic supporter of his family’s pursuits and he always had positive words of encouragement and wisdom to share.

He married Dorothy Wentzell in 1966 and they later welcomed a daughter, Elizabeth. Although Dorothy and George parted ways, they remained close friends and were an excellent example of what the definition of family can truly be. Years later George married Laurie Smith and they welcomed two daughters, Sarah and Katelin, sharing in the joys of parenthood. After the end of their marriage, George spent many years with his companion, Eileen Brennan of Halifax, Nova Scotia. He remained lifelong friends with all his past partners and holiday gatherings were always a wonderful jumble of extended family.

In his later life chapters, he shared countless happy adventures with his wife, Nancy Rowe, a friend since childhood. He welcomed her children and grandchildren into his life and considered them cherished family members. George and Nancy’s love and support of each other only grew stronger during George’s recent health struggles.

George was also blessed with many close acquaintances and lifelong friends including Tom Pond, Dana Moses, Tony Tilton, Don Kenniston, Paul Rossley, Ben English Jr., Ted Foss, Holly Stover and Bob Ryan, Henry Carbone to name just a few. He remained dedicated to his friends from childhood, his school years, and his life in Maine. George would drop everything to help someone else out, without wanting any fanfare or thanks in return. He viewed every person he met as an equal.

George loved traveling and his adventures often took him to the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas and the island of Grenada, where he made many local friends. He also rode many train routes throughout Canada and the U.S. He never hesitated to visit Newfoundland and Nova Scotia where he also made lifelong friends and he was very proud of his paternal Canadian heritage. He also enjoyed winters with Nancy in their Florida home in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

As much as he loved to travel, one of his favorite places to be was his porch at home in Boothbay Harbor, overlooking the harbor. Family harbor cruises on his beloved, Nellie G II, a lovingly restored ferry boat, are priceless memories we share.

George is survived by his wife, Nancy; his daughter, Elizabeth Henderson and husband, Jay, grandchildren, Josiah, Madeline, and Lila; his daughter, Sarah Hodgdon and partner, Alex, son-in-law Caleb, grandchildren, Benjamin, Emelia, and Bennett; his daughter, Kate and husband, Matt, grandchildren, Sullivan, Sawyer, and Ella; his stepdaughter, Katie and husband, Keith, granddaughter, Kaylie; stepson, David and wife, Hilary, grandchildren, Scarlett and Ottilie. His crew – Kevin, Debbie, Elmer, Chuck, and Chris – were more family to George than employees.

The world will seem less magical to his cherished family and friends.

Friends are welcome to celebrate George’s life with his family on Sunday, July 20 at the Boothbay Railway Village Museum with a service from 2-3 p.m., followed by a celebration of life from 3-5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please join us in honoring George’s legacy by donating to one of the following non-profits: Boothbay Railway Village Museum, P.O. Box 123, Boothbay, ME 04537 railwayvillage.org; Boothbay Harbor Waterfront Preservation, 68 Atlantic Ave., Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538 eastsidewaterfrontpark.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, at 975 Wiscasset Road in Boothbay. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

