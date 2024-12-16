George Harry Leonard, of Owls Head, passed away on Dec. 12, 2024, at the age of 76. He was born in Rockland on June 23, 1948, the fourth of eight of Joseph Sr. and Barbara Leonard. He worked as a lobsterman, a miner in Wyoming, button factory worker in Waldoboro, Crowe Rope in Warren, and more than 20 years at Fischer Engineering in Rockland (where he was lovingly known as “Grumpy”).

Harry attended Warren High School, graduating with the class of 1968.

George is predeceased by his parents; and sisters, Bertha Church and Jo Anne Davis.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Diane; his three children, Jody Leonard, Cindy Gibson, and Candace “Candy” Faller; siblings, Joe, Charles, Minnie Cushing, Fay Lash, and Wendy Sidelinger; he also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Tanya Durand, Richard Turner Jr., Brittany Young, Alicia, Kayla, and Vaughn Faller, Michael and Madison Gibson, and Patrick Faller; and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19 from 5-7 p.m. at Burpee Carpenter and Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland, ME 04841.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

