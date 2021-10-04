George Henry Runyon died peacefully on Sept. 9, 2021. Born to Magdalena (Mueller) and Robert Marshall Runyon on Dec. 4, 1950, in Neptune, N.J., George led a full and happy life.

During his early life in New Jersey he was surrounded by his loving extended family; he attended the Little Carpenter’s School, and worked at the Sheltered Workshop in Lakewood, N.J. He medaled in swimming as a Special Olympian. He enjoyed music, Sousa marches, and playing the drums. Always involved in family gatherings, he had a remarkable ability to remember individual’s names in his large extended family.

Upon retiring with his parents to Friendship in 1988, he attended the Mobius day program. He particularly enjoyed volunteering at the botanical gardens in Boothbay. Family trips to Disney World and Tennessee through the Smoky Mountains with his parents, sister and nephews revealed his great interest in Davy Crockett and western music. He will be remembered for his joyous personality, charm with the ladies, and keen wit, by all who knew and cared for him, especially Mary Smale, Lynette Havener, his caseworkers at BFLI, Coastal Opportunities, Harborview Home in Owls Head and Rosewood Cottage in Damariscotta.

He was predeceased by his parents, and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Caroline and Bill Zuber II, of Derry, N.H. and Friendship; his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Prudence Runyon, of Lakehurst, N.J. and Hillsborough, N.C.; his brother, Edwin C. Runyon, and family, of Howell, N.J.; one niece, several nephews, and extended family.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Nativity Lutheran Church, 179 Old County Road, Rockport, followed by a reception in the fellowship hall, following current COVID guidelines. Private burial will be in the family plot in the Friendship Village Cemetery.

Contributions in George’s memory may be made to Nativity Lutheran Church, 179 Old County Road, Rockport, ME 04856; or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 6 Osborn Ave., Manasquan, NJ 08736.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. To leave online condolences go to hallfuneralhomes.com.

