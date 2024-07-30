George Hudson Crane, 84, passed away July 6, 2024, while traveling on a cruise. He was at port in Norway at the time of his passing. He was born in Waldoboro on Feb. 28, 1940, to John J. Crane II and Madelene Eugley Crane. George grew up in Waldoboro and graduated from Waldoboro High School in the class of 1958. He graduated from Bentley College in the class of 1962. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1962 to 1964.

George worked as an accountant for Heartstone Insurance Co. from 1958 to 1966. In 1966, he joined French Shriner/Spencer Company as a senior accountant and worked there until 1975. George joined Boston Reinsurance Co. in 1975 as a senior staff accountant, was promoted to assistant treasurer in 1976, and in 1981 he became vice president and treasurer.

He later joined Lord’s of London to help them acquire smaller companies. George traveled extensively all over the world for work and fun. He lived in several places including Nahant, Mass., Mt. Holly, N.J., San Francisco, Calif., and then retiring to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

George loved his cruises, the beaches, and top-notch restaurants. George was also a gifted painter and enjoyed creating lovely images of his many beautiful subjects all over the world.

George was predeceased by his parents, John J. Crane II and Madelene Crane Cirella; stepfather, Frank Cirella; brother, John J. Crane III; nephew, John J. Crane IV; aunts, Marion Griffin and Irene Spear.

George is survived by his former sister-in-law, Arlene Crane, of Buxton, N.C.; sister-in-law, Sylvia Crane, of Port Clyde; nephew, Troy Crane and his wife, Becky, of Waldoboro; niece, Tracy Chipman and her partner, Chuckie, of Thomaston; niece-in-law, Tami Crane, of Port Clyde; great nieces, Jessica Reed and her husband, Dillon, of Friendship, and their children, and Melissa Hopkins and her husband, Shawn, of Tenants Harbor, and their children; great nephew, Troy A. Crane and his wife, Judy, of Cushing, and their children, John J. Crane V, of Port Clyde, and C.J. Chipman, of Thomaston, and his children; and lifelong friends, Sherwood Faust, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Brent Herring, of Vancouver, Wash.

A graveside service to celebrate George’s wonderful life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12 at the German Cemetery in Waldoboro.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., in Waldoboro. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

