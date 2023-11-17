George King Jordan, 63, of Union, passed away peacefully after a long illness, on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at the Sussman House in Rockport. George was born July 28, 1960 in Portland.

He attended school in Westbrook. George was an all-star baseball player growing up. Coaches from away came to the games just to watch him play. He was that good. As a teen he moved to Waldoboro. He worked all of his life as a clammer and elver eeler until he began having health issues. Friends who knew him knew how much he loved horticulture.

George married his wife, Debbie, on Oct. 23, 2004. Debbie was the love of his life. They settled on a lovely piece of property in Union. George was predeceased by his wife, Debbie; his father, Ronald Jordan; his mother, Pauline Williams; and by his stepfather, Linwood Williams.

George is survived by his stepchildren, Cassandra Harvey, of Union, and Jeremy Harvey, of Waldoboro; sisters, Kathryn Ferland and her husband, Michael Sr., of Union, and Dawn Keene and her husband, Robert, of Union; nieces, Angie Davis and her husband, Kevin, of Cushing, and Erika Frank and her husband, Michael, of Camden; nephews, Michael Ferland Jr. and his wife, Rebecca, of Union, and Jaden Eaton, of Union; great nieces, Chelsea and Brooke Davis, of Cushing, Myla Ferland, of Bangor, and Emily Frank, of Camden; great nephew, Kaleb Davis, of Cushing; many aunts and uncles; his lifelong friends, Larry Olsen, of Waldoboro, Rick Berry, of Thomaston, Lionel Stover, of Warren, David Roscoe, of Thomaston, Lil’ Walt Flanders, of Warren; and many others.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the Lakeview Cemetery, in Union.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., in Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

