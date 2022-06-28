George Lewis Wiley, 91, husband of the late Bonnie Carroll Stark Wiley, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Piedmont, S.C.

Born in Warren, he was a son of the late Alford Frank Wiley and Ruth Alma Moody Wiley.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Korea during the war, and retired from Modern Welding Company in Orlando, Fla., after 40 years.

Survivors include his children, Georgiann McFalls (Elmer) of the home, Larry L. Wiley (Annette) of Summerville, S.C., and Grace Crocker (Michael) of Desha, Ark.; siblings in Maine, Agnes Crockett of Nobleboro, Verna Bean of Union, Celia Waltz of Warren, Carlton Wiley (Hope) of Warren, Donna Dow (Bill) of Waldoboro, and Arnold Wiley (Pearl) of North Carolin; ten grandchildren; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by sisters, Edna Louise and Flora and brothers, Roland and Aubrey.

George loved returning to Maine for the summer over the past several years. Spending time with family and friends meant the world to him. George also enjoyed going to the various fairs and watching the farm animal contests and talking with the owners. He was known to frequent Come Spring and Moody’s Diner restaurants, where the staff treated him like family.

His children wish to extend sincere appreciation to all who made his visits to Maine so memorable.

