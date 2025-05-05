George M. Gregory, 90, of Topsham, formerly of Damariscotta and Barrington, R.I., died April 27, 2025 at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick. George was born July 1, 1934 in Providence, R.I., where he grew up. He attended St. Dunstan’s Academy, The Choate School, and Brown University. George served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956.

George began his career at his family business, Goodwin & Gregory Silversmiths. He later worked for Reed & Barton Silversmiths for 30 years as a sales executive, traveling the world until he retired at the age of 58. He was a member of the Barrington Yacht Club, where he served on the race committee that oversaw regional and national sailing championships. He also served on the Barrington Zoning Board and was a member of St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Providence, R.I. and St. John’s Episcopal Church in Barrington, R.I.

George was a lifelong member of several church choirs and glee clubs. He was well known for his rich and full bass voice. As a teenager, George enjoyed going to summer camp in Rangeley, where he taught sailing. Later, he bought a fishing camp on Kennebago Lake in Maine from a close friend called Trout Run. His camp was his happy place where he enjoyed fly fishing and served as president of the Kennebago Lake Association.

George was well known as a warm, inviting, personable, and confident person who was family-oriented. “Grampie” was literally tickled pink to be a grandfather and great-grandfather.

George was predeceased by his first wife, Gretchen H. Gregory; second wife, Charlotte W. Gallacher; and brother, Richard C. Gregory.

George is survived by his sons, Greg Gregory and his wife, Cammie, of New Gloucester, Steve Gregory and his wife, Joni, of Marstons Mills, Mass.; his daughter, Cate Boyle and her husband, Roy, of East Greenwich, R.I. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service to celebrate George’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on May 30 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, at 191 County Road in Barrington, R.I.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in George’s memory may be made to Tap-In, 281 County Road, Barrington, RI 02806.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

