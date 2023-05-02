George N. Weston, 102, of Damariscotta Mills, passed away at his home in the early morning hours of April 28, 2023.

Born in Alna on June 27, 1920, he was a son of George N. B. and Ruth Leighton Weston, and graduated from Lincoln Academy and the University of Maine.

He joined the U.S. Navy in 1939 and served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater as a warrant gunner. He was released from active duty on Jan. 6, 1946 and transferred to the retired reserve on Feb. 1, 1972 as a chief warrant officer W-2.

During his tour of active duty, he was awarded a Presidential Unit Citation with Bronze Star while serving as lead bombardier of Bombing Squadron 104, the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with gold stars in lieu of 2nd through 6th Air Medals, American Defense Medal with “Fleet” clasp, American Theatre Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal.

He worked for the U.S. Navy Hydrographic Office, the U.S. Naval Oceanographic Office, and the Defense Mapping Agency Hydrographic Office in Washington, D.C., from 1952 until he retired in 1975 as director, Navigational Science Division. Upon retirement, he and his wife returned to his family home in Damariscotta Mills.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Helen Stewart Weston, in 1983; and a brother, Stanley Weston.

He is survived by a nephew, Chris Weston; as well as several other nieces and nephews.

Private burial services will be held in the Sheepscot Cemetery in Sheepscot. In lieu of flowers, those so desiring may make a donation to the American Liver Foundation, c/o Beth DeRosa, P.O. Box 299, West Orange, NJ 07052.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

