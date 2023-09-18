George R. Henny, 82, of Nobleboro, passed away peacefully with his two sons by his side, at the Sussman House in Rockport on the morning of Sept. 11.

George was born on May 10, 1941, in Bronx, N.Y., to Katherine (Toth) and Emery Henny. At the age of 4, George, along with his parents and older brother, Edward, moved to Nobleboro. Growing up, George worked at his family-owned Arrow Restaurant and bed-and-breakfast, as well as the chicken farm.

After graduating from Lincoln Academy in 1960, he worked numerous odd jobs until enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 1964. Upon his honorable discharge, George returned to Nobleboro where he met Shirley Trask, whom he wed, and had two sons.

George was a jack-of-all-trades, but found his career at Bath Iron Works, retiring after 31 years of service in 2007. After retiring, he spent many hours in his shop repairing and fabricating. George also enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, ice fishing, and being up to camp.

George was predeceased by his parents, Katherine and Emery Henny; and his older brother, Edward Henny, of Florida.

He is survived by his sons, Briceson and wife, Robyn, and Brandon and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Travis Cost, Heather Cost, Hayley Phillips, Gracelynn Henny, and Judson Henny; great-grandchildren, McKenna Ross and Lincoln Ross; and nephews, Peter, Paul, and James Henny.

The Henny family will be holding visiting hours on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. He will be laid to rest privately alongside his mother and father in Nobleboro. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sussman House, 40 Anchor Drive, Rockport, ME 04856.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

