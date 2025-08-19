George V. Letsch Jr., 81, of Boothbay Harbor, formerly of New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Aug. 18, 2025 at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor.

Born on Sept. 23, 1943 in Jersey City, N.J., to George V. Letsch Sr. and Helen (Doyle) Letsch, George grew up in New Jersey and attended local schools, attending Henry Snyder High School in Jersey City. After high school, he held various jobs before beginning a long and fulfilling career at General Motors, where he worked for 38 years.

It was at General Motors where George met the love of his life, Linda (Sharo) Letsch. They were married on May 15, 1982 and shared 43 wonderful years of marriage. Together, they built a life full of laughter, travel, and shared passions.

George was a man of many interests. He had a quick mind and a love for words, often enjoying crossword puzzles in his free time. He was a collector of model cars, classic knives, and mermaid memorabilia. He had a deep appreciation for classic cars and motorcycles and was an active member of the Liberty H.O.G. Rahway biker group. He also enjoyed marksmanship and was a proud member of the Lincoln County Rifle Club. Above all, George cherished the simple pleasures of life: traveling with his wife, exploring new places, and sharing meals out together.

After years of visiting Maine since 1985, George and Linda made the move permanent in 2010, settling in Boothbay Harbor to enjoy their retirement in the place they had grown to love.

George was a man of strong faith with a deep belief in God and Jesus Christ. His faith was a constant source of strength and guidance throughout his life.

He will be remembered for his kind spirit, the twinkle in his eye, his warm heart, and deep devotion to his family and faith.

George was predeceased by his parents; his siblings, Vincent Letsch, Mariam O’Toole, Mary Helen Chaneski, and Paul Letsch.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Linda Letsch; his sisters-in-law, Angela and Marina Letsch; many cherished nieces and nephews, and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law from Linda’s side of the family.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Hall Funeral Home, at 975 Wiscasset Road in Boothbay. Additional services and interment will take place in George’s home state of New Jersey the following week.

Arrangements are under the care of Hall Funeral Home. To share a memory or condolence, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

