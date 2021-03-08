George Walter Brown, 76, of Wiscasset, came into this world on June 30, 1944 and his gentle spirit left us on March 3, 2021.

He was born in Needham, Mass. into the family of George Wilson Brown and Vena Pearl and siblings Carol and Robert. A few years later his younger brother David came along.

George was a hardworking, quiet man. He enjoyed truck driving, tractor work, his chicken business, and his most recent job of school bus driver.

He had supportive friends at the Wiscasset Community Center, where many people called him an inspiration. He also enjoyed volunteering at the local food bank, where people always slipped him chocolate treats.

People enjoyed his infectious laugh and wit.

His faith in God carried him through many trials and ultimately carried him to heaven.

He will be missed by his nieces and nephews, and their children; his stepsons, Jasper and David Reed and families; and supportive neighbors. Most of all he will be missed by his wife, Nadine, who he loved since their marriage in 1994.

He leaves a legacy of kindness, acceptance, gentleness, and simple faith.

Job well done, George!

A private service will be held with family and friends.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond.

