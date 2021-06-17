Georgia Ann Rolfe passed away on June 7, 2021. She was 81. Her daughter, Susan, was with her when she said her final goodbye.

Georgia was born in 1939 in Pelham, N.Y. to Alfred and Elsie (Bardusch) Ring. She spent much of her life between Gainesville, Fla., and Chamberlain, with her husband Dave Pollick, her Pomeranian Savannah and, more recently, her Japanese Chin Beso.

After graduating from Wilson College, Georgia worked as an administrative assistant before becoming a full-time homemaker to focus on the mental, moral, and spiritual development of her two children. After concluding that the moral and spiritual components might be a lost cause, she went back to work selling real estate and, ultimately, spent over a decade working as the office manager for Stuart Dean in Northern Virginia.

Upon retiring in 1998, she moved to Gainesville and spent her days playing tennis, reading, doing puzzles, attending University of Florida sporting events, and working with various charities. She was especially passionate about those charities that supported democracy, women’s rights, and global healthcare.

Although not renowned for her culinary skills (green bean casserole the sole exception), she was always ready to treat friends and family to a meal at any one of her favorite restaurants. She loved conversation with friends over a cappuccino or a glass of wine. OK, sometimes two glasses of wine.

Georgia has left behind wonderful memories as a caring mother, stepmother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her sister, Katharine; her two children, Susan and John; as well as three stepchildren; five grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; many loving nieces; nephews; friends; family; and her pooch, Beso. Georgia will be forever missed and loved.

Georgia has requested a cremation, and her ashes will be scattered in Chamberlain. A small memorial for family members will be held in her honor.

