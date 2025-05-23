Georgia Mae Brewer, 84, of Newcastle, passed away at home on the afternoon of May 21, 2025 with her loving husband by her side.

Georgia was born on March 23, 1941 to Ernest and Gertrude (Prior) Young, of Bristol. She attended local schools and graduated valedictorian from Bristol High School.

She was a creative woman; from crocheting, knitting, sewing, and creating beautiful wedding cakes, Georgia could do it all.

Georgia worked at Great Salt Bay Community School for many years, and often shared stories of the kids she “chased around the playground.” Her time at GSB was very dear to her. Georgia also worked closely with her husband at Yudy’s in Damariscotta until her retirement in 2003.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Marsha Jacobs and Arthur Young; children, David Gilbert, Thomas Brewer; and stepdaughter, Helen Archer; grandson, Zach Gilbert; niece, Cathy; and nephew, Ron.

Georgia is survived by her children, Shari (Luc) Jutras, of North Carolina, Dawn Estey, of Bath, Rowland (Debbie) Gilbert, of North Carolina, Jacky (Jim) Nelson, of Bristol, Jim Gilbert (Christy), of Newcastle, Angela Payne, of Ohio, Rachael (John) Chase, of Newcastle, and Jessica Gordon, of Jefferson; as well as her stepchildren, Walter Brewer Jr., Stanley Brewer, and Georgia-Ann Clark. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her children, her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

