Gerald C. Reed Jr., 73, died on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus. For most of his working life, he worked for Reed Forest Products. In later years, he was retired and took care of his rental properties.

Gerald, affectionately known as Jake, graduated from Waldoboro High School and Presque Isle Mechanical School. He is survived by Clinton Reed (son); Larry Reed Sr. (brother); Lorelie Davis (best friend); Ruth Benner (aunt); Ralph Simmons Jr. (uncle); Larry Reed Jr. (nephew); Paula Reed Ryder (niece); and many cousins.

There was a celebration of his life on Saturday, Aug. 26 for family and friends.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Gerald or to share a story or picture, please visit his book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

