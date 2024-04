Gerald “Jerry” Chadwick, age 88, passed away on April 5, 2024, at his home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 15, at 2 p.m. at the Advent Christian Church, 19 Cushing Road, Friendship.

A full obituary will be published when available.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home, Waldoboro. To offer online condolences, visit Jerry’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

