On Feb. 24, 2024, Gerald “Jerry” Gabriele, 94, of Newcastle, entered into the everlasting arms of his lord and savior with his loving wife of 70 years and his six children at his side.

He was born Gerald Alphonso Gabriele on May 8, 1929, to Geraldo (an Italian immigrant) and Palma Marie (Sesso) Gabriele in Newark, N.J. Jerry grew up in Newark and North Caldwell, N.J.

He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Boxer, then went on to graduate from Nyack College (New York). There he met Marylou Russell, whom he married in 1953. He was also a graduate of Wheaton College (Illinois) and Wheaton Graduate School.

Jerry served as a pastor for over 40 years in Wheaton and Chester, N.J. He began his ministry in Chester as the founding pastor of Grace Bible Chapel. The church began on a farm and a monastery, which allowed them to include the church, nursery school, gymnasium, and community center, ministering to the homeless, victims of addiction, and to all who needed loving help – from inner-city kids to the suburbs. Jerry had the conviction that “To whom much has been given, much will be asked.” And the compassion of Jesus’ words “When you do it unto the least of them, you do it unto me.” “Found Faithful!”

In retirement the Gabrieles moved to Camden, which Jerry often referred to as “heaven.” He continued his ministry as a board member of Child Evangelism Fellowship for several years. As an extra blessing he served as a pastor in his ancestor’s home in Italy. For many years, Jerry could be found at the family business, Marriner’s Restaurant, where the “maitre d’” was loved by locals and tourists alike!

The last few months of his life he received exceptional, personal, and professional, compassionate care at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta, for which his family is eternally grateful.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Marylou; children, Michael and Doris (Hoffman) Gabriele, Daniel and Rebecca (Starr) Gabriele, Stephen and Lori (Hickey) Gabriele, Donna (Gabriele) and Ronald Aldrich, Carol (Gabriele) and Peter Birch, and Jonathan and Glenna (Ludwig) Gabriele. Also surviving are 18 grandchildren, plus their nine spouses, and 12 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4 at 2 p.m. at Dan and Becki’s farm at 953 S. Union Road (131 S.) in Union.

In lieu of flowers or donations, please do a special act of kindness to someone today.

