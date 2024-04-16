Gerald “Jerry” Sherman Chadwick, 88, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly on April 5, 2024, on the farm with his wife and daughters by his side. Jerry was born on June 10, 1935, the son of Maurice and Goldie (Prior) Chadwick, and stepmother, Bernice McLain Chadwick. He grew up in Friendship with his sister, Elsie, and brother, Dick, and attended local schools in Waldoboro, later graduating from Thomaston High School, class of 1953.

Growing up in Friendship, Jerry had many stories to tell and delighted in neighborhood play – sledding, ice skating, and driving his pony around town. He certainly got into his fair share of childhood mischief, and had many memories of helping his father care for Moxie Thompson’s estate on Friendship Long Island. Having a work ethic like none other, Jerry started working as a youngster picking beans in Brooks and odd jobs at the canning factory.

After the family moved to Thomaston, Jerry made lifelong friends; his high school class celebrated their 70th reunion in 2023. Jerry was proud to be a part of his high school’s baseball team, enjoyed going to fairs and dances, roller skating, bowling, and the drive-in. The family continued to farm and Jerry logged with their draft horse, took care of pigs and hounds, and milked the cow. Jerry dabbled in other ventures – hauling lime to farms, Christmas trees to Boston, and lobsters around Maine, New England and Canada. Over his lifetime he did a little of everything and did it well: building homes/barns/furniture, gardening, logging, hunting, mechanical and electrical work, welding, fixing anything. All the while enjoying the camaraderie of those he worked with.

Jerry, Maurice, and Dick built his first wooden boat in their barn to begin his lobstering career, who he lovingly named after his sweetheart “Peggy.” They steamed and formed the timbers, and built it from keel up; however, this was short-lived as Jerry was ultimately drafted. In 1958, Jerry left on one of the last trains out of Rockland for Fort Dix, N.J. He then went to basic training at Fort Benning, Ga., where he liked to add the anecdote that he shared a barrack with Elvis Presley. He was stationed in Korea for over a year in the MASH unit working on the radios and electronics, taking many a ride on helicopters. After being honorably discharged from the service in 1960, Jerry married his first wife Margaret “Peggy” Penney. Together they made their home in Warren and later he built their first home on Wadsworth Street in Thomaston. In 1962, they welcomed their daughter, Susan, and had many wonderful years together enjoying gatherings and adventures with the Henderson (especially Shin Pond), Penney, and Martin families until Peggy’s passing in 1980. Jerry forever treasured his cross-country road trip with Susie from Nevada to Maine; seeing national parks and the states but mostly the time spent together and making memories.

Later, Sharon Gibson walked into Jerry’s life when she convinced him to take her for a ride on his mussel boat. Sharon helped Jerry embark on the second chapter of his life and they were married on Feb. 14, 1984. Together they raised their daughters, Aubyn and Shelby, on Beneva Farm in Warren. Jerry and Sharon had just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. Family gatherings and trips were plentiful during these years – Sandy Shores in the summer and many camping trips, especially the Fryeburg Fair when haying was done in the fall. Other wonderful vacations included PEI, Alaska, QE2 cruise, Bermuda, Virginia, Florida, Washington, and other various states around the country. Jerry relished these times and adventures with his loved ones.

Jerry was a quintessential Maine fisherman and despite not knowing how to swim, he spent the majority of his life on the ocean. Alongside his father, Jerry was the first to commercially harvest mussels in the state of Maine with the help of close friend, Bob Ames, and his brother, Dick. This helped propel the creation of the Maine Mussel Co. He named his first musseling boat after his first daughter, Susan J, and later upgraded to a 50-foot boat, also named the Susan J. Jerry’s musseling career was also supported in the early years by his nephews, John Heal and Jon Chadwick, and in later years, Damon Crummett. Jerry harvested mussels up and down the coast of Maine from Jonesport to Freeport, selling his last boat, Blue Water II, in 2005. In his “retirement” Jerry proudly worked as a commercial truck driver, for his nephew, Jon Chadwick, turning in the keys at the age of 83.

Jerry also had a long farming career, and other than always looking for equipment to buy, Jerry loved nothing more than getting on his John Deeres to cut and bale hay or to feed his Angus cattle. He was already gearing up for another hay season, despite the uncertainty of his health. He was proud to be part of the farming community and was a member of the Maine Farm Bureau, Maine Angus Association, and the Maine Beef Producers Association, receiving the Maine Beef Producer of the Year award in 2014.

Jerry was selected to be part of an Honor Flight Maine, which he was extremely proud. In September 2023, the group traveled to Washington, D.C. where they toured the national monuments and the veterans were honored for their service. While there, Jerry was surprised when he was chosen to lay a wreath on the tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This was certainly a trip of a lifetime for Jerry.

Jerry was a tough but gentle, charismatic, salt of the earth, an all-around kind and good man. He always had a twinkle in his eye, and was known for telling stories and striking up a conversation with anyone. He could be found at Moody’s for a piece of pie and coffee; he loved Moxie and a good donut, and was always ready to lend a helping hand. He was humble, loved, and respected by those in the community. Most notably, Jerry was a family man and was blessed to have many strong women in his life. He encouraged us, patiently taught us, was our protector and loved us fiercely. Some of his greatest joys were his granddaughters: Melanie, Caris, Afton, and Maren (or “Marion” as he’d say). Jerry was proud to watch Melanie grow into a young woman and cherished his visits with her and their frequent, hour-long phone calls. The littlest girls could be found at the farm most days and they brought him endless amounts of entertainment, love, and snuggles. There is no doubt that Jerry pushed to keep living for his family, especially the little girls.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Sharon Chadwick, of Warren; daughters, Susan Tolman and her husband, Bruce, of Camden, Aubyn Chadwick Ehle and her husband, Tim, of Warren, and Shelby Chadwick and her husband, Nick Faustini, of Warren; grandchildren, Melanie Tolman, of Candia, N.H., Caris Ehle, Afton Ehle, and Maren Ehle, all of Warren; sister, Elsie Martin and her husband (late Bert Martin), of Cushing; brother, Richard Chadwick and his wife, Jean, of Nobleboro; bonus daughter, Cara Kesel, of Brunswick, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, and his first wife, Jerry was also predeceased by his in-laws, John and Evangeline Gibson, with whom he shared a very close bond.

The family would like to thank Dr. Emmons, Dr. Calcott, Dr. Barb MacDonald, and the countless nurses and staff at the VA for always believing in Jerry and acknowledging his drive to live as he battled his health issues these past 23 years. Jerry astounded us all and beat the odds to live a full life after his prostate cancer diagnosis. We would like to acknowledge special friend(s) Nancy Blake, Ward Grafton, Lanny and Linda Dean, Bob Newbert, Barry Howell, Larry and Mary Thornburg, Bill Brown, the many neighbors on Middle Road, and the church family at Friendship Advent Christian Church for holding Jerry up over the years.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2024 at Advent Christian Church, Cushing Road, Friendship. The Rev. Alan Chamberlin will officiate. A burial and celebration of life will take place in Village Cemetery, Thomaston at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Homes of Waldoboro and Thomaston. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Jerry or to share a story or picture, please visit Jerry’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerry’s memory to: Honor Flight Maine, P.O. Box 699, Brunswick, ME 04011-0699. Payable to “Honor Flight Maine.”

