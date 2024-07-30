Gerald “Gerry” Gifford, of Nobleboro, lost his battle with cancer, passing peacefully in his home with his wife by his side on July 24, 2024. Gerry was born on May 13, 1950 in Bath, to parents Kenneth H. Gifford and Evelyn (Hall) Gifford, of Louds Island and Round Pond.

In the summer of 1968, Gerry joined the U.S. Navy, serving for four years in Jacksonville, Fla., as an aviation electrician; he was very proud of his military service. On Oct. 1, 1971, he married his love, Gayle Woodward. Gerry went on to join the American Legion Post 42 in Damariscotta, where he had the pleasure of a 50-plus year membership. He also gave back to the community in the towns of Waldoboro and Nobleboro as a volunteer firefighter for many years.

Gerry took great pride in his 33 years of hard work in the electric shop at Bath Iron Works. He enjoyed his time with the many people he worked with, cherishing all the memories and relationships he had made.

Gerry truly enjoyed life. Gerry and Gayle were lucky to share 50-plus years of treasured memories, including motorcycling, spending time with friends made throughout the years, and all the places they visited. He cared deeply for his family and the memories made will carry on for years to come. Gerry will be remembered by many as he was liked by all who met him.

Gerry is survived by his wife, Gayle (Woodward) Gifford, and their children, Amy (Shannon) Mclaughlin, of Bremen, Heather (Peter) Russell, of Waldoboro, and Christian Gifford, of Warren.

His sisters are Patricia (Howard “Ted”) Irish, of Boothbay, and Alice Poland, of Damariscotta.

His grandchildren are Adam Russell, of Waldoboro, Dylan Mclaughlin, of Bremen, Paige (Ian) LaBonte, of Waldoboro, Alexis Gifford, Hayley Gifford, and Katelyn Gifford, of Warren.

His great-grandchildren are Madilynn, Anastasia, and Callum LaBonte, of Waldoboro.

His sisters-in-law are Sharon Brown, Nancy Perry, Betsy Woodward; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There will be no service upon his request. He asked Gayle to gather family and friends to take him home to Louds Island to be reunited with his dad, mom, and many family members. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the scholarship fund for American Legion Post 42.

